Katherine Steverson debuts book and celebrates neurodiversity

Katherine Steverson, a Washington County local, recently completed and published her first children’s book, Silas’ Way. She began the writing process in early 2024 and announced its release on Amazon for purchase on December 11.

“I wanted a way to share a little bit of him with others, so they can see that children like Silas are an incredible gift,” said Steverson. The book is inspired by Garrett and Katherine Steverson’s 5-year-old son, Silas, who is diagnosed with autism. Silas’ Way offers a unique perspective on life and adventure, while navigating sensory overload and overcoming obstacles.

Book cover of Steverson’s work, “Silas’ Way”. [CONTRIBUTED]

Inclusivity is at the heart of Steverson’s mission. She explained, “It’s okay (& pretty wonderful) to know and love someone with a disability. I hope that this book helps parents and educators teach their children and students about kids like my son. I also hope it teaches other children that it’s okay to be exactly who you are.” Silas’ Way embraces neurodiversity and educates readers about the unique brain.“It was such a fun creative process to be able to bring pieces of our daily life into a story to hopefully help others learn about autism,” Steverson shared. Silas’ Way is available for purchase on Amazon, as a personal read, a bedtime story, or for educational purposes.