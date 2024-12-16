Mon. Dec 16th, 2024
New flooring outlet has come to Chipley

By Hannah Collins Dec 16, 2024 0 Comments
Pictured above is the staff of the new Flooring Depot Home Outlet in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley residents have a new destination for home improvement needs with the opening of Flooring Depot Home Outlet December 9 at 1218 Main Street in Chipley. Owned by Barry McEntire, a Bonifay resident and seasoned entrepreneur, the store offers a wide range of products and services, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

McEntire, who also owns flooring stores in Panama City and Panama City Beach, as well as Coastal Flooring Supplies, identified a local need for such services after the closure of a Badcock store in the area.

In addition to retail offerings, Flooring Depot Home Outlet provides installation services, design consultations, and financing options to make home upgrades more accessible to customers. This marks McEntire’s fourth store, further expanding his footprint in the home improvement industry.

By Hannah Collins

