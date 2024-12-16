Mon. Dec 16th, 2024
Business Top Stories

Pearls in the Barn expands to Chipley

By Hannah Collins Dec 16, 2024 0 Comments
Mother of business owner Candice Hodges, Regena Carnley, arranged new displays at the Pearls in the Barn on Main Street in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Candice Hodges, owner of Pearls in the Barn, has officially opened a second location of her popular boutique in downtown Chipley. The opening took place Saturday, December 7 at the store location on 809 Main Street.

Hodges, who also runs a store in Vernon and frequently participates in farmers’ markets, shared her motivation for the expansion. “We wanted something more central for those people,” she said, referring to her customers who travel from Dothan and Marianna.

The vibrant growth in Chipley’s downtown area played a key role in her decision. “The growth downtown is starting to have more businesses coming in, and we saw the potential for foot traffic,” she noted.

Hodges emphasized a sense of unity. “Chipley and Vernon might be rivals, but we are one big family,” she added.

Hodges hopes to continue growing her business while supporting her kids, family, and the broader community. “It’s important to me, and I’m excited about what’s ahead,” she said.

With this new addition, Pearls in the Barn looks poised to charm even more shoppers in the region.

#Candice Hodges #Chipley #Pearls in the Barn

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Business Top Stories

New flooring outlet has come to Chipley

Hannah Collins Dec 16, 2024
Community Top Stories

Katherine Steverson debuts book and celebrates neurodiversity

KINSLEY COOK Dec 16, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Chipley resident charged with grand theft

Staff Report Dec 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business Top Stories

Pearls in the Barn expands to Chipley

Business Top Stories

New flooring outlet has come to Chipley

Crime Top Stories

Chipley resident charged with grand theft

Crime Top Stories

Incarcerated man issued warrant 

Crime Top Stories

Convicted felon apprehended by WCSO