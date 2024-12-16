Pearls in the Barn expands to Chipley

Mother of business owner Candice Hodges, Regena Carnley, arranged new displays at the Pearls in the Barn on Main Street in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Candice Hodges, owner of Pearls in the Barn, has officially opened a second location of her popular boutique in downtown Chipley. The opening took place Saturday, December 7 at the store location on 809 Main Street.

Hodges, who also runs a store in Vernon and frequently participates in farmers’ markets, shared her motivation for the expansion. “We wanted something more central for those people,” she said, referring to her customers who travel from Dothan and Marianna.

The vibrant growth in Chipley’s downtown area played a key role in her decision. “The growth downtown is starting to have more businesses coming in, and we saw the potential for foot traffic,” she noted.

Hodges emphasized a sense of unity. “Chipley and Vernon might be rivals, but we are one big family,” she added.

Hodges hopes to continue growing her business while supporting her kids, family, and the broader community. “It’s important to me, and I’m excited about what’s ahead,” she said.

With this new addition, Pearls in the Barn looks poised to charm even more shoppers in the region.