Tue. Dec 17th, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Search warrant in Ebro leads to two arrests

By Staff Report Dec 17, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in collaboration with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two individuals following a narcotics investigation on Captain Fritz Road in Ebro.

A search warrant was executed around 6:45 p.m., leading to the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and scales. Victoria Irene Duncan, 35, and Cameron Lane Weafer, 32, both of Freeport, were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.

The pair face multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about ongoing crimes is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or report anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or via email at [email protected].

#Bay County Sheriff's Office #search warrant #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Business Top Stories

Pearls in the Barn expands to Chipley

Hannah Collins Dec 16, 2024
Business Top Stories

New flooring outlet has come to Chipley

Hannah Collins Dec 16, 2024
Community Top Stories

Katherine Steverson debuts book and celebrates neurodiversity

KINSLEY COOK Dec 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Search warrant in Ebro leads to two arrests

Business Top Stories

Pearls in the Barn expands to Chipley

Business Top Stories

New flooring outlet has come to Chipley

Crime Top Stories

Chipley resident charged with grand theft

Crime Top Stories

Incarcerated man issued warrant 