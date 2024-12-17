Search warrant in Ebro leads to two arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in collaboration with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two individuals following a narcotics investigation on Captain Fritz Road in Ebro.

A search warrant was executed around 6:45 p.m., leading to the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and scales. Victoria Irene Duncan, 35, and Cameron Lane Weafer, 32, both of Freeport, were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.

The pair face multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about ongoing crimes is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or report anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or via email at [email protected].