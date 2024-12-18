Wed. Dec 18th, 2024
Hawkins pleads no contest and sentences on all charges

By GARRETT VALCOURT Dec 18, 2024
HAWKINS JR., JOHN W. [CONTRIBUTED]

John Hawkins Jr. was arrested in connection to a February 2023 arson case in Bonifay, Florida on July 2, 2024. Following legal proceedings, Hawkins entered a plea of no contest to multiple charges and was sentenced on December 4, 2024. His sentence includes two years of Community Control, 13 years of probation, and 100 hours of community service.

The arrest, carried out by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, involved charges of an organized scheme to defraud, two counts of fraud, being a principal to arson, and providing false information to law enforcement. According to the Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations, Hawkins is also linked to a separate, unrelated investigation. Details regarding this ongoing case have not been disclosed by authorities.

The arson incident occurred on February 5, 2023, at All Star Tire and Performance in Bonifay, where a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was set on fire. The blaze caused approximately $30,000 in damage to the business. Testimony and evidence presented during court proceedings indicated that the vehicle had been deliberately set on fire.

Another individual implicated in the case, Wiley Coleman Armstrong of Vernon, was arrested earlier and found guilty in May 2024 on two counts of Second-Degree Arson. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Armstrong’s involvement in setting fire to the same vehicle on two separate occasions in January and February 2023.

Authorities continue to monitor related investigations, and no further information has been released regarding any additional suspects or charges.

