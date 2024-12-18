Bringing Christmas to Strength Village

Pictured above is the 10 person team that dedicated their time to the village of Villas Esperanza this Christmas. [CONTRIBUTED]

For the past 11 years, the West Florida Baptist Association has partnered with One More Child to bring hope and joy to the village of Villa Esperanza (which translates to Strength Village) in Azua, Dominican Republic. What began in 2013 has grown into an annual mission trip that provides support to the local community.

Jonathan Taylor, pastor of East Side Baptist Church in Vernon, and his wife Cheryl joined their team of 10 volunteers, most of whom are members of their congregation. From December 7–14, the group worked to serve the people of Villaa Esperanza, focusing on feeding programs and a special Christmas celebration.

Each morning, the team prepared and served breakfast for the children of the village as part of a larger feeding ministry. Additionally, they hosted a Christmas event, complete with a dinner for nearly 300 residents. Every child in the village received a Christmas present, thanks to months of preparation and gift collection by the volunteers.

But the team’s mission goes beyond seasonal generosity. Over the years, they have helped build homes in the village, strengthening the community’s infrastructure. They also collaborate closely with the local church and its pastor, addressing ministry needs and fostering spiritual growth.

Cheryl Taylor is pictured coloring with Dianna, a child who is sponsored by her and Pastor Jonothan Taylor. [CONTRIBUTED]

Through the efforts of One More Child and West Florida Baptist Association, children in the village can be sponsored, ensuring they receive essential support, including monthly food deliveries. Sponsors also have the opportunity to build meaningful connections by exchanging letters and participating in mission trips.

Caleb Duncan, Director of Missions for the West Florida Baptist Association, emphasized the program’s impact, stating, “It is a wonderful ministry, and I encourage anyone who is interested in sponsoring a child to reach out to us to do that.”

One More Child’s mission statement encapsulates their work: “We exist to provide Christ-centered service for vulnerable children and struggling families.” The organization offers mission trips to other countries as well, broadening its reach to communities in need around the globe.For more information on how to sponsor a child or join a mission trip, visit onemorechild.org.