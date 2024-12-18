Falling Waters Lions Club hosts 3rd annual blanket drive

The Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley is organizing its 3rd Annual “Blankets with a Soul” blanket drive to support individuals in need within the community. This initiative aims to provide warmth and comfort during the cold season.

“Over the past two years, we have collected more than 250 blankets. It has been very successful,” stated Keith Lawton, a club member leading the initiative. According to Lawton most of the blankets have been donated to the Council on Aging, which then distributes them. The Lions Club has also established connections with local police departments, the sheriff’s office, and fire departments to donate blankets for community members in need, particularly during welfare checks or local emergencies.

Community members can drop off new blankets at A-Plus Insurance, Boxcar Coffee, Westpoint Outlet, and Fla Choppas Barbershop. Although there is not an official cut off date for donation, Lawton has stated that they plan to run through the middle of January.

For more information, community members can contact Keith Lawton at 850-260-9830 or email [email protected]. Community members may also visit the Falling Waters Lions Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FWLionsClubChipley to learn more about their community efforts. The Lions Club encourages people to join this cause to ensure warmth reaches those who need it most this season.