Chipley man arrested for molestation

A 30-year-old was arrested for molesting a child under the age of 12 on December 20. Once an official report was filed, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation. The report alleged Joshua Charles Mineer of Chipley had touched a child in a lewd and lascivious manner. The victim provided statements which revealed the molestation had taken place numerous times over the past year.

Once WCSO investigators were contacted and the evidence was reviewed, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mineer. He was booked and is now being held on a $50,000 bond in the Washington County Jail. If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.