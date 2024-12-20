Fri. Dec 20th, 2024
Chase ends in one arrest

By Staff Report Dec 20, 2024 0 Comments

STAFF REPORT

A pursuit in Washington County this morning resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Alex S. Daniel. 

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Highway Patrol initiated the traffic stop after observing Daniel driving in the opposite lane on State Road 79. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, Daniel continued to flee at high speeds. FHP deployed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash.

The chase concluded near the intersection of Miller’s Ferry Road and Creek Road.

Following the crash, Daniel attempted to escape on foot but was swiftly apprehended by Washington County deputies.

Charges are currently pending as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

