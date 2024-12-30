Mon. Dec 30th, 2024
Washington County man arrested for molestation allegations

By Staff Report Dec 30, 2024

STAFF REPORT

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a 53-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a child under 12 years of age.

WCSO stated they received a call reporting an allegation of sexual misconduct between a 53-year-old man and a 9-year-old female.

According to a press release from WCSO, investigators initiated an investigation into the

alleged misconduct. 

During the interviews, investigators were able to establish a suspect, 53-year-old Richard Nelson Carrillo, as stated in the release.

Statements were obtained, along with a confession from Richard Nelson Carrillo, which

led investigators to apply for an arrest warrant. The arrest warrant was signed and

issued for Richard Nelson Carrillo.

Richard Nelson Carrillo was arrested without incident and transported to the

Washington County Jail.

By Staff Report

