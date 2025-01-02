Chipley police operation leads to arrests, drug seizures, and firearm recovery

The Chipley Police Department, in collaboration with Florida State Probation and Parole, carried out an operation at a residence on Pecan Street in Chipley on December 30. The effort led to the arrest of Kyree Devante Burns and Angela Michelle Wright, both of whom were on active probation, and resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

The operation began when Florida State Probation and Parole conducted a probation check based on investigative reports suggesting that Burns was allegedly in possession of a firearm and had been seen carrying and concealing it on the property.

During the initial search of the residence, probation officers discovered methamphetamine residue, hypodermic syringes, and a plastic baggy with drug residue. This led to the immediate arrest of Burns and Wright for probation violations. Investigators then obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence, uncovering a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, two handgun magazines, 9mm ammunition, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, twelve hypodermic syringes, and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

Following the investigation, Burns was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Chipley Police Department acknowledged the critical assistance of Florida State Probation and Parole in the operation. Officials emphasized that the collaboration between agencies was vital in removing illegal drugs, a firearm, and other dangerous items from the community, helping to ensure public safety.