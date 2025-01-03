Fri. Jan 3rd, 2025
Washington County Legislative Delegation Pre-Session Meeting scheduled

By Staff Report Jan 3, 2025 0 Comments

The Washington County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual pre-session meeting on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, located at 1331 South Blvd, in Chipley.

This meeting offers an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, local governments, and civic organizations to address the delegation ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session. Delegates will also consider and vote on local bills, which pertain specifically to municipalities, taxing districts, or school districts within the county.

The Washington County Legislative Delegation includes Representative Shane Abbott and Senator Jay Trumbull.

