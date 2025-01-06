City of Chipley moves forward with Mongoven

The City of Chipley is moving forward with the Mongoven Building Project, receiving final engineering designs in December 2024. The bidding phase for construction began shortly thereafter, with interested contractors required to submit bids by January 16.

The City Council will review the bids and potentially approve a contractor during its February 11, meeting. The selected contractor will focus on structural stabilization, a critical component of the project according to a press release posted by the city.

According to the release, city officials are optimistic about the project’s impact on the community. Following this phase, the project will transition to phase III, which will include aesthetic improvements and possibly the addition of restrooms. These enhancements aim to boost the building’s appeal and functionality for residents and visitors alike.