Washington County could see lower gas prices

Motorists in Holmes and Washington Counties may experience slight relief at the pump in the coming year despite ongoing global and domestic pressures on fuel markets. According to a report released Monday, factors such as geopolitical tensions, potential tariffs, and shifts in U.S. energy policies could influence gasoline prices in the months ahead.

As of now, regular unleaded gasoline in Holmes and Washington Counties ranges from $3.27 to $3.39 per gallon, remaining lower than prices in more metropolitan areas of Florida. For comparison, drivers in West Palm Beach face average costs of $3.74 per gallon, while nearby Panama City reports an average of $3.31.

Diesel prices in Holmes County also vary, with the lowest reported cost at $3.49 per gallon, according to customer submissions on GasBuddy.com. The average price of diesel across Holmes County stands at $3.89, slightly above Florida’s statewide diesel average of $3.46.

On a national level, the AAA Auto Club and GasBuddy report differing forecasts for average gas prices in 2025. GasBuddy projects a national average of $3.22 per gallon, while AAA estimates $3.35. In Florida, the forecasted average for 2025 ranges from $3.12 to $3.51, slightly lower than current levels.

Experts attribute recent price fluctuations to global factors, including China’s economic reopening, which has heightened oil demand. China, the world’s largest oil importer, plays a significant role in influencing global oil prices.

Gasoline prices are subject to a variety of influences, including geopolitical developments, weather-related disruptions, and shifts in federal energy policies. In particular, the report notes that policies under the next administration could significantly impact domestic fuel markets.

Gasoline prices vary widely across the U.S. due to factors such as refining infrastructure and competition in the global market. For example, California is projected to have the highest average prices in 2025, ranging from $4.50 to $5.07 per gallon, while Mississippi is expected to see the lowest prices, from $2.69 to $3.03 per gallon.

Drivers in Florida and other southeastern states benefit from fuel supplied by Gulf Coast refineries connected by major pipelines.

While gas prices in Holmes and Washington Counties remain below the state and national averages, they are subject to rapid changes due to both local and global factors. Motorists should stay informed and take proactive steps to manage their fuel expenses as market conditions evolve.