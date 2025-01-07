WCSD welcomes back their teachers



The Washington County School District hosted a “welcome back” event January 3, to mark the start of the second half of the school year. The gathering celebrated the dedication of the district’s teachers and staff, recognizing their daily contributions to the community. The event, attended by many, showcased the commitment to educational excellence and teamwork. In a social media post, Washington County School District expressed their gratefulness for their dedicated teachers and staff who make a difference every day in their community.

