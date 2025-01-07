Tue. Jan 7th, 2025
WCSD welcomes back their teachers

Jan 7, 2025


The Washington County School District hosted a “welcome back” event January 3, to mark the start of the second half of the school year. The gathering celebrated the dedication of the district’s teachers and staff, recognizing their daily contributions to the community. The event, attended by many, showcased the commitment to educational excellence and teamwork. In a social media post, Washington County School District expressed their gratefulness for their dedicated teachers and staff who make a difference every day in their community.

