Vernon’s baseball field undergoes improvements

KINSLEY COOK | The News

The beginning of February sets off Vernon High School’s 2025 baseball season. Whether the team is practicing or playing a game, a newly constructed bullpen, along with other improvements, are promised to add to VHS’ home field advantage. Head Coach Travis Scorza and assistant coaches Colby Chance and Russel Stafford have poured their time since August 2024 completing projects for the field. Tray Hawkins additionally helped the high school field’s parking lot and perimeter lights.

The upgrades include irrigated grass, improved lighting, and a new bullpen for VHS pitchers. The coaching staff’s efforts are prioritized to provide consistency for the young players. “They (the upgrades) have already boosted morale for the team,” said Chance. VHS baseball will play at home for the first time this season on February 11 at 3234 SR-279.