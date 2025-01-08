Chipley lifters raise the bar for nationals

Chipley High School Students Mia Dieppa-Corbin and Jaci Renfro continue to lift their way to success as both athletes have qualified and will head to Olympic Weightlifting National Championships. [CONTRIBUTED]

Two athletes from Chipley High School have achieved the qualification standards set by USA Weightlifting (USAW) to compete in the 2024 National Championships, an event showcasing Olympic weightlifting talent across the nation. Under the guidance of Coach Allie Rudd, both lifters will represent Chipley Olympic Weightlifting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this June.

USA Weightlifting, the national governing body for Olympic weightlifting in the United States, oversees the sport, which consists of two lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk. Each year, USAW establishes stringent qualification totals for national-level competition. These totals, derived from the sum of a lifter’s top snatch and clean and jerk attempts at sanctioned events, ensure that only the nation’s top-performing athletes advance.

Mia Dieppa-Corbin, a sophomore competing in the youth (16-17 years old) 59 kg category, achieved a qualifying total of 103 kg (approximately 227 lbs). This marks her first appearance at the national level, a significant milestone in her second year of participation in the sport. Meanwhile, Jaci Renfro, competing in the junior 59 kg division, secured her qualification with a total of 147 kg (324 lbs). This will be Jaci’s second appearance at the National Championships, following her bronze medal performance in the youth division last year.

The Chipley High School weightlifting team’s season will culminate in February with their participation in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships. Following the high school season, the athletes will continue their training with Coach Rudd through the Chipley Oly Weightlifting club program, preparing for the prestigious national event.

“Both of these athletes work extremely hard,” stated Coach Allie Rudd. “They come to practice whether they are sick, tired, having a good day, bad day, or anything in between. They embody the drive, spirit, and work ethic it takes to be elite lifters. I am so proud of how much they have grown and what they will continue to accomplish.”

The upcoming National Championships will provide Mia and Jaci the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage and continue their development as competitive lifters.