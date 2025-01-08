Washington County Fire Department upgrades with new equipment

From left to right, Shane Pastor, Blake McCormick, Tiffany Pleas, Nick Moore, and Al Gothard posed in front of the new airpacks on January 3. [KINSLEY COOK | The News]

Washington County Fire Services is gearing up to utilize their newly purchased and delivered airpacks, face masks, and bottles. SCBAs, or self-contained breathing apparatus, protect firefighters from gases and harmful particles that can be present in smoke-filled environments. Administrative Specialist Tiffany Pleas stated, “We are thrilled to announce that our department has secured new airpacks through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). The new airpacks will be outfitted on our brand-new 2,100-gallon pumper/tanker, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.”

Pictured are the new air packs displayed in front of the fire engine by Washington County Fire Services firefighters. [KINSLEY COOK | The News]





The department received a total of 5 air packs, 5 face masks, and 10 air bottles which amounted to $46,000. On Friday, January 3, members of the department gathered at 10 a.m. to store the airpacks and prepare the equipment for use. “This state-of-the-art apparatus was secured through appropriations provided by the state. We are incredibly grateful for these resources and the continued support of programs that prioritize the safety and efficiency of first responders,” added Pleas.