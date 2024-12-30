WCSO provides Christmas to over 400 children

Over 400 children were provided for this Christmas by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Jingles. [CONTRIBUTED]

Deputy Jingles and the team at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) have provided holiday assistance to nearly 400 children this year.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office thanked Walmart and PCBPD for their contributions to their efforts. [CONTRIBUTED]

The effort was supported by Walmart and the Panama City Beach Police Department. In a press release, the WCSO expressed appreciation for the community’s support, thanking both Walmart and the Panama City Beach Police Department for their contributions.

This initiative is part of the WCSO’s ongoing effort to support local children and families during the holiday season.