Additional charges filed against Dothan man in ongoing case

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has filed 17 additional felony charges against Alexander John Mauldin, who remains incarcerated at the Washington County Jail. These charges stem from the possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.

Under Florida Statutes, Mauldin’s charges have been enhanced to second-degree felonies due to his possession of 10 or more images/videos of child pornographic material.

The investigation began when WCSO received a report that Mauldin had traveled to Washington County to meet a minor and engage in sexual activity. The victim stated she had accepted a Snapchat friend request from an unknown male, after which Mauldin initiated contact and made plans to meet. According to statements, sexual encounters took place on three separate occasions, and the two had discussed their ages.

After reviewing the evidence, WCSO investigators issued a warrant for Mauldin’s arrest. He was taken into custody in Dothan, Alabama, on Friday, January 24, and extradited to Washington County, where he was charged with sexual assault of a person under 18 and obscene communication – travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

“I can’t stress enough for parents to monitor their child’s social media apps daily,” stated Sheriff Kevin Crews.