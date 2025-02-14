Fri. Feb 14th, 2025
Crime

Wausau woman arrested on felony charges

By Staff Report Feb 14, 2025 0 Comments
Jennifer Susanne Hughes

A Wausau woman has been arrested on felony charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Fifth Ave. residence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), at approximately 9:20 a.m., February 12 the Washington County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home located on Fifth Ave. in Wausau. WCSO SWAT, along with Task Force members led the search, which resulted in methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and digital scales being located in the home.

One occupant of the home was taken into custody on felony drug charges.

42 year old, Jennifer Susanne Hughes was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, 2 counts of possession of new legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

#crime #WCN #WCSO

By Staff Report

