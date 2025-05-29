Raines takes the reins of CHS softball

Chipley High School (CHS) announced May 29 that Kaylee Raines will serve as an Assistant Coach for the Lady Tigers softball program. According to CHS, Raines brings a strong coaching background, collegiate playing experience, and a deep passion for the game, all of which will be valuable assets to the program moving forward.

She joins the team from Roulhac Middle School, where she led her teams to back to back conference championships over the past two seasons, achieving a remarkable combined record of 20-0-1. CHS is optimistic about future winning seasons, thanks to Raines’s proven track record. In a press release, the school stated, “Her success at the middle school level highlights her ability to develop young talent and build a winning culture.”

As a former athlete, Raines played collegiate softball for two years at Gulf Coast State College before transferring to Alabama State University to compete at the Division I level. Her experience at the highest levels of the sport has equipped her with a deep understanding of the game and insights into what it takes to succeed both on and off the field.

In her new role at Chipley, Coach Raines will oversee all on-field decisions, including player development, game strategy, and in-game management. Head Coach Alex Webb will continue to lead the program by focusing on fundraising, scheduling, eligibility, and other administrative duties. “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Raines to our staff,” said Coach Webb. “Her energy, experience, and knowledge of the game are exactly what our program needs. With her taking the lead on the field, our players are in great hands.”

Current Assistant Coach Greg Mayo will remain in his position with the Chipley High School softball program. Coach Mayo expressed his excitement for the future, stating he looks forward to continued success with Coach Raines on board.

Raines will also continue her role as a Physical Education teacher at Roulhac Middle School.