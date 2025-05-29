Thu. May 29th, 2025
‘Worm Fiddlin’ rescheduled for June 14

By Hannah Collins May 29, 2025 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Previously set in May, the Caryville Worm Fiddlin Festival has been rescheduled for June 14. 

Worm fiddling is a technique used to coax earthworms out of the ground by creating vibrations that mimic the sound of a mole, an earthworm’s natural predator. The goal is to gather worms for bait. It’s also known as worm grunting or worm charming. 

Gates will open at 9 am and the Worm Fiddlin Competition will begin at 10 am. Residents have the opportunity to enjoy a day full of arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, an auction, and, of course, some worm fiddlin.

The festival will be located at the Caryville Civic Center Park at 866 Waits Ave in Caryville.

If a community member is interested in being a vendor, they can contact Becky Pate at 850-890-0157 or the Town Hall at 850-548-5571.

