Chipley woman arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct involving minor

A 54-year-old Chipley woman has been arrested after reports of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation once a report was filed alleging Stacy Janelle Pettis performed lewd and lascivious acts in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Pettis after she confessed to the allegations.

Pettis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition by an offender 18 years of age or older with a victim less than 16 years old.