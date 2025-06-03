Tue. Jun 3rd, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Gipson pleads not guilty

By Hannah Collins Jun 3, 2025 0 Comments
David Earl Gipson was detained April 29 on charges of murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault. [CONTRIBUTED]

David Earl Gipson, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping in April, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. 

At his hearing on May 30, Gipson faced charges of murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault. Gipson is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman after fatally beating her 74-year-old mother-in-law, Lettie Cooper Collins. The young woman was beaten, hogtied, and placed in a small storage container in a shed. She managed to escape on April 28 and contacted authorities after a bystander spotted her on the road.

Following her escape, a search was conducted for Gipson, who was located and detained on April 29. He has been held at the Washington County Jail since then. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

By Hannah Collins

