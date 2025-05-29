Thu. May 29th, 2025
Garden Club continues butterfly garden tradition

By Hannah Collins May 29, 2025
Pictured left to right are: Mary Morris, Glenda Wilson, Cheryl McCall, and mascot Thelma. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Members of the Chipley Garden Club, including Mary Morris, Glenda Wilson, Cheryl Gainer McCall, and their mascot Thelma, participated in a cleanup effort at the Joyce Carter Butterfly Garden in Falling Waters State Park on May 28. 

Blanket flowers, a native plant of Florida, was planted in the Joyce Cater Butterfly Garden to attract butterflies. [CONTRIBUTED] 

This annual tradition, initiated by Florida native and renowned scientist Ri McGlamery, is upheld each year by the Chipley Garden Club. During this event, club members work to remove invasive weeds and plant native Florida species. These native plants are marked for identification and are specifically chosen to attract butterflies.

By Hannah Collins

