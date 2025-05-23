Fussell’s Daylily Farm to hold annual open house

Guests took a tour of the daylily garden at last year’s open house event. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Fussell’s Daylily Farm is preparing to welcome visitors for its Annual Open House, tomorrow, May 24 from 9am to 3pm. The open house is expected to draw guests interested in gardening and rural life.

The event takes place on a 300-acre, fourth-generation farm that has been in operation for over 50 years at 1565 Gainer Road in Chipley. Clint Fussell, owner, continues the work begun by his grandmother, with a strong focus on daylilies. Today, the farm features nearly 1,000 different varieties of daylilies in a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes.

Pictured is one of the nearly 1000 varieties of daylilies on Clint Fussell’s farm.

In addition to showcasing the daylily gardens, the open house will include a variety of activities and attractions for all ages. Farm-grown products, including daylilies, will be available for purchase. The event is also designed to commemorate Memorial Day, with tributes planned to honor those who have died in military service.

Visitors can expect a family-friendly atmosphere, with areas set up for relaxation and scenic views of the countryside. Educational opportunities such as workshops and Q&A sessions with expert gardeners are planned, offering insights for both experienced horticulturists and curious newcomers.

The open house is open to the public, and Clint Fussell encourages attendees to prepare for a day outdoors by bringing essentials such as sunscreen, water, and comfortable clothing.

Fussell’s Daylily Farm aims to provide an environment where guests can enjoy nature, learn more about gardening, and appreciate the deep agricultural roots of the region.