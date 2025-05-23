Wrestling with a reason; Benefit to be held for wrestler Chase Hansen

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

For over 24 years, Chase Hansen stepped into the wrestling ring not for glory, but to give back—organizing matches to raise funds for children battling cancer. Now, after suffering a life-threatening heart attack, the wrestling community is stepping into the ring for him.

“The older I got, the more I realized I needed to leave it [wrestling] better than I found it,” Hansen said, reflecting on his years of service to the sport and community.

Hansen, a father of five, recently survived what doctors call a “widow maker” heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in his left anterior descending (LAD) artery, which supplies about 75% of the heart’s blood. Following a life-saving medical procedure, he spent two days unconscious. When he awoke, he was met with an unexpected act of kindness—his lifelong friend and fellow wrestler Jack Patterson had organized a benefit wrestling event in his honor.

Picture is Chase Hansen with his wife and five children. [CONTRIBUTED]

Due to his recovery, Hansen has been out of work and out of the ring for seven weeks—a difficult break for someone whose identity is tied to wrestling. “It wasn’t the way I wanted to go out,” he admitted.

In response, wrestlers from across the Southeast—including Florida, Alabama, and Georgia—are converging on Wausau to return the support Hansen has given so many over the years. The benefit event is set for Saturday, June 7, at the Possum Palace in Wausau. Doors open at 4 p.m., with bell time at 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 for front row, $12 for general admission, and children under 5 enter free. The entire event will also be broadcast on ESPN Northwest Florida.

Fans can expect five matches and a 20-man rumble, all in honor of Hansen. Proceeds from the event will go directly to help cover his medical expenses.

“I didn’t realize how many friends I had made in the business,” Hansen said, touched by the outpouring of support. Though humble about receiving help, he added, “I don’t like accepting handouts. My wife says I am stubborn like that. But I am appreciative.”

The event is a testament to the bond formed through years in and around the ring—a brotherhood that doesn’t end when the bell rings.