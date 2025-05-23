Child left unattended in vehicle, mother arrested

Chipley Police Department officers responded to a call at the Cricket Wireless parking lot May 23 after a passerby reported hearing a baby crying inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a five month old infant left unattended in a dark-colored vehicle, parked in direct sunlight with outside temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. According to the police department, the vehicle was not running, lacked ventilation, and the infant was covered with blankets and clothing, posing a serious risk to the child’s well-being. The mother, Alexis Keyontaye Johnson, was working inside a nearby business, allegedly leaving the child alone for approximately 30 minutes at the time of the officer’s arrival. As claimed by the Chipley Police, officers removed the child from the vehicle, and EMS was contacted to evaluate and treat the child. Officers then relocated the child to an air-conditioned police vehicle, where they remained until the child was released into the custody of a family member. Contact was also made with a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator. According to the police department, when confronted with her arrest, Johnson allegedly began to physically resist the arresting officers. According to the Chipley Police, Johnson is being faced with the following charges; felony child neglect without great bodily harm, neglect: unattended child in a motor vehicle exceeding 15 minutes, misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. The Chipley Police Department emphasized the importance of never leaving children unattended in vehicles, especially in extreme heat, as it can lead to life threatening situations.



Post navigation