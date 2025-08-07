Town of Caryville receives grant for recreational park renovations

The Caryville Town Council held a special meeting August 5 and voted to approve renovation plans for the E. A. Hodges Recreational Park in Caryville. Caryville is one of many rural towns in Florida to receive funding through the Community Development Block Fund (CDBG), with $600,000 being allotted to the town for infrastructure improvements. The town council voted in the August 5 meeting to approve the specifications for these improvements and have submitted the renovation proposal to the CDBG Board for further approval. Proposed improvements of the sports complex include renovation of the concession stands, upgrades to the restrooms to meet ADA guidelines, and adding new fencing, bleachers, and sidewalks.

“I was thrilled to hear that we received grant funding to update our local community park. I know our town council did some renovations with grants on our local civic center, and they did an amazing job,” states Crystal Gery-Agee, a Caryville resident, “We’re looking forward to having updated equipment and fields to be able to use right here in Caryville.”