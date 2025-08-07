The Arc gathers care basket donations to bring comfort to local hospice patients

The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties is organizing a donation drive to create care baskets for local patients of Emerald Coast Hospice. This is planned to be an ongoing community service project for the consumers of Arc to bring comfort and support to hospice patients in our community. “It’s always about our consumers giving back to our community,” states Glenn Craft, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Arc, “This gives them a vital way to give back.”

The Arc is asking for donations from the public to assist with assembling these care baskets. Here is a list of suggested items for donation:

Warm socks or blankets

Lip balm and lotion

Puzzle books or uplifting reading material

Small inspirational items or handwritten notes

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase supplies and complete the baskets.

Donations can be brought to The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties at 1335 South Blvd, Chipley. There is no deadline as this project will be ongoing. For questions about this project or The Arc, contact Glenn Craft or Andrea Daniels at 850-638-7517 ext. 117.