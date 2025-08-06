Wed. Aug 6th, 2025
Community Local News Top Stories

VHS’s award-winning artist Nyla Brown leaves her mark on school

By AMBER PATINO Aug 6, 2025 0 Comments
Nyla Brown poses in front of the mural she painted for the VHS front office.

Vernon High School student Nyla Brown showcases her talent in the mural she painted for VHS’s front office. Brown will be entering the 11th grade this year, and has won 1st place in the Division 1 Beta Club painting competition multiple times. Making use of the 2025-2026 VHS Motto, “Be the Change,” Brown’s artwork is a true testament to her talent. 

#art #BETA Club #mural #Vernon High School

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Community Education Events Top Stories

Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff

AMBER PATINO Aug 6, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Sheriff Crews elected to FSA Board of Directors

AMBER PATINO Aug 6, 2025
Local News Sports

Chipley Tigers beef up for 2025 run

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News Top Stories

VHS’s award-winning artist Nyla Brown leaves her mark on school

Community Education Events Top Stories

Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff

Announcements Community Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Sheriff Crews elected to FSA Board of Directors

Education News

Washington County School Board approves mandated property tax increase to maintain state funding

Local News Sports

Chipley Tigers beef up for 2025 run