Vernon High School student Nyla Brown showcases her talent in the mural she painted for VHS’s front office. Brown will be entering the 11th grade this year, and has won 1st place in the Division 1 Beta Club painting competition multiple times. Making use of the 2025-2026 VHS Motto, “Be the Change,” Brown’s artwork is a true testament to her talent.
VHS’s award-winning artist Nyla Brown leaves her mark on school
