Wed. Aug 6th, 2025
Community Education Events Top Stories

Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff

By AMBER PATINO Aug 6, 2025 0 Comments
Attendees received information on student transit safety from Washington County EMS, the Washington County School District, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County Emergency Management and Washington County bus drivers and school staff attended a training August 6 to cover school bus safety topics. The training was provided by Washington County School District, Washington County EMS, and the Washington County Sheriff’s office and covered preparedness for potentially dangerous events that could take place on or around a school bus. Washington County Emergency Management stated in a social media post, “We appreciate this opportunity, and greatly appreciate our School Bus Drivers, they carry our most precious cargo….Thank you for all you do!”

Washington County Emergency Management joined school staff and bus drivers for a training on bus safety. [CONTRIBUTED]

#bus drivers #safety #Washington County Emergency Management #Washington County EMS #Washington County School District #Washington County Sheriff's Office

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Sheriff Crews elected to FSA Board of Directors

AMBER PATINO Aug 6, 2025
Education News

Washington County School Board approves mandated property tax increase to maintain state funding

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 5, 2025
Announcements Community Local News Top Stories

Town of Caryville to end trash service August 25

AMBER PATINO Aug 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Education Events Top Stories

Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff

Announcements Community Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Sheriff Crews elected to FSA Board of Directors

Education News

Washington County School Board approves mandated property tax increase to maintain state funding

Local News Sports

Chipley Tigers beef up for 2025 run

Announcements Community Local News Top Stories

Town of Caryville to end trash service August 25