Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff

Washington County Emergency Management and Washington County bus drivers and school staff attended a training August 6 to cover school bus safety topics. The training was provided by Washington County School District, Washington County EMS, and the Washington County Sheriff’s office and covered preparedness for potentially dangerous events that could take place on or around a school bus. Washington County Emergency Management stated in a social media post, “We appreciate this opportunity, and greatly appreciate our School Bus Drivers, they carry our most precious cargo….Thank you for all you do!”



Washington County Emergency Management joined school staff and bus drivers for a training on bus safety. [CONTRIBUTED]