Chipley police arrest man with stolen firearm and active warrant

A routine traffic stop on Highway 90 led to the arrest of David Harper, who was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and had an active warrant out of DeFuniak Springs.

The Chipley Police Department reports that an officer stopped a black Mustang and identified Harper as the driver. Upon confirming the active warrant for larceny and battery, the officer detained Harper and conducted a search.

During the search, officers recovered a Ruger LCP .380 handgun from Harper’s pocket. A records check revealed the weapon had been reported stolen out of DeFuniak Springs.

Harper was arrested without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail.