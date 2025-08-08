Fri. Aug 8th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Chipley police arrest man with stolen firearm and active warrant

By Brandon Tooth Aug 8, 2025 0 Comments
David Harper

A routine traffic stop on Highway 90 led to the arrest of David Harper, who was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and had an active warrant out of DeFuniak Springs.

The Chipley Police Department reports that an officer stopped a black Mustang and identified Harper as the driver. Upon confirming the active warrant for larceny and battery, the officer detained Harper and conducted a search.

During the search, officers recovered a Ruger LCP .380 handgun from Harper’s pocket. A records check revealed the weapon had been reported stolen out of DeFuniak Springs.

Harper was arrested without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail.

#Chipley #Chipley Police #crime #Washington County

By Brandon Tooth

