DFS airport project expected to create nearly 500 jobs for the area

State and local officials joined the City of DeFuniak Springs August 1 for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport. Chipley mayor, Tracy Andrews, attended the ceremony to show regional support for the project.

“We’re all about regional support; any win to the region is a win for us all,” states Andrews.

Airport officials state the terminal is a key part of the expansion project, with additional construction plans to include the widening and extension of the runway, new hangars, an access road, and a taxiway. This project is anticipated to create nearly 500 jobs over the next 10 years.