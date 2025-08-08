Fri. Aug 8th, 2025
Announcements Community Top Stories

DFS airport project expected to create nearly 500 jobs for the area

By AMBER PATINO Aug 8, 2025 0 Comments
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport.

State and local officials joined the City of DeFuniak Springs August 1 for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport. Chipley mayor, Tracy Andrews, attended the ceremony to show regional support for the project. 

“We’re all about regional support; any win to the region is a win for us all,” states Andrews. 

Airport officials state the terminal is a key part of the expansion project, with additional construction plans to include the widening and extension of the runway, new hangars, an access road, and a taxiway. This project is anticipated to create nearly 500 jobs over the next 10 years.

#DeFuniak Springs #jobs #Mayor Tracy Andrews #Washington County

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Chipley police arrest man with stolen firearm and active warrant

Brandon Tooth Aug 8, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

Town of Caryville receives grant for recreational park renovations

AMBER PATINO Aug 7, 2025
Community Events Local News Top Stories

The Arc gathers care basket donations to bring comfort to local hospice patients

AMBER PATINO Aug 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Chipley police arrest man with stolen firearm and active warrant

Community Local News News Top Stories

Town of Caryville receives grant for recreational park renovations

Community Events Local News Top Stories

The Arc gathers care basket donations to bring comfort to local hospice patients

Community Local News Top Stories

VHS’s award-winning artist Nyla Brown leaves her mark on school

Community Education Events Top Stories

Bus safety training provided to Washington County bus drivers and school staff