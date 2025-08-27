Chipley volleyball chasing first state championship 

After reaching the regional finals in three consecutive seasons, the Chipley High School volleyball team believes this could be the year it takes the next big step.

Under head coaches Wayne Risinger and Bethany Finch, the Tigers have won 40 matches over the past two seasons, breathing new life into the blue and gold program.

Last year, they finished ranked No. 3 in Florida’s rural classification and returned most of their starting lineup, including the Hogan sisters, the Risinger sisters, and high-flying Alaina Finch.

Chipley opened this season with a strong road win over Arnold and held its own against powerhouse Mosley. According to Coach Risinger, that’s all part of the plan.

“On top of that, they allowed me to go ahead and put 18 of our 24 games on the road. We’ve only got six home games,” Risinger said. “We’re going to go out on the road and find the biggest and the best in the area, and we’re going to compete. That’s what brings out the best in these Chipley girls, seeing how we can compete against the absolute best in the four or five counties around us.”

Before Risinger took over in 2023, the Chipley volleyball program had just five playoff wins since 1990. Now, they’ve reached the region finals in each of the past two years and are aiming for their first Final Four appearance since 1982.

And this year, the Tigers have their sights set even higher, a state title.

“You know, the end goal on the board out there is a trip down south,” Risinger said. “That’s what they really want. Obviously, they want growth on and off the court, but at the end of the day, a trip down south is what this group is really looking for. Make it down there and see what happens. That’s the focus right now, just to see, are we as good as we think we are? And we think we really are. We really think a trip down to Polk County is in the cards for us this year.”

Chipley will continue to test itself against elite competition this week with matchups against several large schools in Panama City Beach. The Tigers will face Alabama’s Glenwood High School this Friday.