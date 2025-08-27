Wed. Aug 27th, 2025
Florida gas prices fall ahead of Labor Day, but rebound possible

By Staff Report Aug 27, 2025 0 Comments
Florida gas prices dropped 15 cents over the past week to an average of $2.92 per gallon, according to AAA, but analysts warn costs may rebound during the busy Labor Day travel period.

Florida motorists are paying less at the pump heading into the Labor Day holiday, with average gasoline prices dropping 15 cents per gallon over the past week, according to AAA.

The state average for regular unleaded was $2.92 a gallon Monday, down from $3.07 a week earlier and well below last year’s Labor Day average of $3.30. Prices in recent months have fluctuated between $2.92 and $3.15.

Nationally, the average was $3.16 a gallon, up 2 cents from the previous week.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, cautioned that the decline may not last through the holiday weekend. “For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10 to 20 cents,” Jenkins said. “While that could happen this week, pump prices should remain lower than last year’s Labor Day levels.”

AAA also forecasts strong travel demand, with Orlando among the top U.S. destinations for the end-of-summer holiday.

Staff Report Statewide Top Stories

