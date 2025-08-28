County seeks grant for Revolutionary Road history project

The draft or “military” version of the Purcell-Stuart Map of 1778. The Revolution Road through Washington County can be seen running diagonally from the lower left corner to the upper right. [CONTRIBUTED]

America’s 250th birthday may not be until next year, but Washington County is already gearing up to be part of the nationwide celebration. The Washington County Tourist Development Council (WCTDC) has applied for a special grant to fund a new historical project that would spotlight the area’s Revolutionary War connections.

With approval from the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, the council submitted an application for the America 250 Grant, a funding program tied to the United States’ upcoming semi quincentennial.

If awarded, the $50,000 grant would support the Revolutionary Road Project—a self-guided driving tour featuring at least ten interpretive panels that trace the path of a Revolutionary war-era road across the county. Each stop would tell a piece of the story, shedding light on the war’s impact on West Florida—an area often left out of traditional Revolutionary War narratives.

The tour would begin and end at the Visitor Center and Tourism Office in Chipley, guiding travelers along a marked route with signage labeled “Revolution Road Tour.” In addition to the new interpretive panels, the route would incorporate existing historical markers, showcasing both original road segments and notable locations described by Revolutionary War-era travelers.

WCTDC Director Heather Lopez says the project is designed not just to educate, but to inspire exploration and deeper engagement with the county’s past.

“What we’re going to do with this grant is incorporate it into what we did with the Old Spanish Trail, but it will be specific to how Washington County’s history fit into the Declaration and the whole history around Washington County’s part in the forming of the United States,” Lopez explained.

The county previously installed 30 historical panels as part of the Old Spanish Trail project, which was made possible through a grant obtained by the Washington County Historical Society. The new initiative aims to build on that success.

“We wanted to get people interested in taking the scenic route and exploring all of the history in our county that they may not know about,” said Lopez. “We have a lot, and we have a lot of people who visit our community and want to know about our history and our culture—why certain sites are important to us.”

Once launched, the Revolutionary Road route will also be featured on the Visit Washington County website and integrated into the county’s tourism story map app.

While the county is still waiting to hear whether it will receive the grant, local leaders remain optimistic the project will help connect communities, honor local history, and attract more visitors during the nation’s milestone celebration.

“This will be just another way to interpret our history and our culture and tie it to when the United States was formed,” Lopez added.

The tour route will incorporate existing markers and interpretive panels if they coincide with the Revolutionary War [CONTRIBUTED]

Econfina Creek is featured prominently in Revolutionary War documents and maps of today’s Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED]