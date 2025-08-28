Thu. Aug 28th, 2025
WCSO, HCSO join for Crime Stoppers community meeting 

By AMBER PATINO Aug 28, 2025 0 Comments

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Kevin Crews hosted a Panhandle Crime Stoppers community meeting August 27, where they were joined by members of the community, Crime Stoppers Media Director Debra Peel, and Sheriff John Tate, Major Michael Raley, and Captain Daniel Morris of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. The event was hosted to encourage community involvement, and food was provided to attendees courtesy of the WCSO. Both agencies work with Panhandle Crime Stoppers to build a safer community for all.

Attendees enjoy a meal provided courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.  

