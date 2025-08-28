Thu. Aug 28th, 2025
Bad Cat Classic Catfishing Tournament set for Sept. 6 in Caryville

By GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 28, 2025 0 Comments
Anglers from across the region are invited to cast their lines in the Choctawhatchee River this fall as the Bad Cat Classicreturns Saturday, September 6, 2025. The annual catfishing tournament, hosted in partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County, will launch from Caryville and feature competition in flathead, blue, and channel catfish categories.

The event offers a family-friendly atmosphere while raising awareness for youth outdoor activities. One team member from each registered boat must be under 17 years of age, or teams can pay an additional $25 fee that will go toward purchasing lifetime fishing licenses for kids participating in the tournament.

Entry is $100 per boat, with registration opening at 4:00 p.m. CST at the Choctawhatchee River landing in Caryville. A mandatory team meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. Fishing begins at 6:00 p.m. and continues overnight until 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when all boats must return to the landing.

Tournament Director Jason Pugh and Extension Agent Kalyn Waters are coordinating the event, which continues to grow in popularity each year. Organizers emphasize that the Classic not only showcases competitive fishing but also encourages youth engagement in outdoor sports and conservation.

For more information, contact Waters at 850-547-1108 or Pugh at 850-768-8665.

