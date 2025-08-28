Wausau man in critical condition after exposure to Vibrio bacteria  

A Wausau man is in critical condition after being exposed to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium commonly associated with contraction of flesh-eating bacteria.

38-year-old Benjamin “Ben” West was exposed to the bacteria after a fishing trip to the Port St. Joe Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday, August 23. According to West’s mother, Lynn Gothard, West first noticed a small blister and discomfort to his left ankle the following day, Sunday, August 24. Monday, August 25, he sought medical treatment due to intense pain, and medical professionals initially believed he had cellulitis. By Tuesday, August 26, West’s condition had rapidly declined. He was admitted to Bay Medical Center and placed on a ventilator due to organ failure and the severity of the infection.

West remains in the hospital on a ventilator. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries to prevent the spread of infection, he is still at risk of amputation.

Vibrio vulnificus can be contracted when entering contaminated bodies of water with an open wound, or through consuming contaminated raw or undercooked seafood. Infection can lead to serious illness and/or the need for limb amputation in cases where the infection has entered a wound.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports about 1 in 5 people who contract this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

According to the CDC, there is a greater risk for infection in the months of May-October, when water temperatures are warmer. The risk is especially higher in brackish waters, where fresh water meets sea water.

As of August 2025, there have been 20 reported cases in Florida, 5 of which have resulted in death.

“Stay out of the water, especially these warmer waters,” pleads West’s mother, Lynn Gothard. Gothard expressed concerns over community safety with the 2025 Florida Scallop, Music, and Art Festival taking place this weekend, August 30 and 31, in Port St. Joe. “The people need to understand the risk.”

A similar warning comes from West’s fiancé, Janie Knowles.

“Do not take this risk. This is a nasty, nasty bacteria that’s taking people’s lives,” said Knowles in a GoFundMe posting. “It is not worth it, I promise, and it can happen to you.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to aid West and his family as they navigate these challenges and support them in his recovery once he is stable enough to leave the hospital.

To contribute to West’s fund, follow this link: https://gofund.me/3b105adf

For more information on Vibrio vulnificus, you can visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vibrio/about/index.html