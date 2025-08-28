Former Vernon teacher arrested in Washington County on lewd and lascivious charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has arrested a former Vernon Middle School teacher following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

According to WCSO, 31-year-old George Michael Fisher was taken into custody on charges of lewd and lascivious battery and offenses against students by authority figures. Investigators report that Fisher is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student that began in August 2019 and continued through June 2020, when the victim was 13 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that it was notified of the allegations on August 27, 2025, and immediately launched an investigation. Findings revealed the relationship began with communication through social media before escalating to food deliveries, visits to Fisher’s residence, and multiple sexual encounters.

Fisher’s last day of employment with the Washington County School District was in June 2023. On August 28, 2025, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has since been booked into the Washington County Jail in Chipley.

The case remains under investigation.