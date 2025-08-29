Washington County man arrested on charge of sexual battery of a child under 12

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Peter Franklin Grey, 43, on a charge of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

According to investigators, Grey, a Washington County resident, is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 12 between January 2025 and August 2025. Authorities were notified of the alleged incident on August 28, 2025, and immediately began an investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said they are actively pursuing new leads and looking into the possibility of additional victims.

Grey was taken into custody on August 28 at approximately 7:37 p.m. and transported to the Washington County Jail in Chipley, where he is being held without bond.