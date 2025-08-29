Sheriff Crews addresses arrests of Vernon teacher and former teacher

On Thursday, August 28, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced the arrest of Joshua Donald Meyers, a teacher and coach at Vernon High School, and George Michael Fisher, a former Vernon Middle School teacher, following separate investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct with students.

Myers, 31, of Vernon, was taken into custody on charges including lewd and lascivious battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and two counts of offenses against students by authority figures. Myers, who taught and coached at Vernon Middle School, is accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two Vernon High School students between December 2021 and December 2022, when the victims were 16 years old.

The Washington County School District placed Myers on administrative leave the same day following the allegations. Authorities report that the relationships allegedly began through social media messaging and escalated to visits at Myers’ residence, where multiple sexual encounters occurred. During an interview, Myers admitted to picking up the victims and bringing them to his home. A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 28, and he was booked into the Washington County Jail in Chipley.

In a separate case, Fisher, 31, a former Vernon Middle School teacher, was also arrested on August 28. Fisher faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery and offenses against students by authority figures. According to investigators, Fisher is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student that began in August 2019 and continued through June 2020, when the victim was 13 years old.

WCSO reports that the alleged relationship similarly began through social media and escalated to food deliveries, visits to Fisher’s residence, and multiple sexual encounters. Fisher’s last day of employment with the Washington County School District was in June 2023. He has also been booked into the Washington County Jail in Chipley.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

According to WCSO’s Sheriff Kevin Crews, the sheriff’s office was first informed of these cases Wednesday, August 27, with one being through a report from the Department of Children and Families.

“We moved as fast and swiftly as we possibly could move in assigning those cases,” said Crews. “We had a minimum of five investigators assigned to those cases yesterday [August 28].”

Crews also reports while both men have worked within the Washington County School District and know one another, it remains unclear whether the two cases are connected beyond their proximity in time and location.

Additionally, Crews urged parents to maintain awareness of their children’s cellular activities.

“You better monitor those phones,” says Crews. “That is some of the best advice that I can give, is know what’s on [your] child’s telephone.”

Crews reiterated that the victims in these cases are not at fault.

“The kids are not to blame here, never, in these types of situations. I don’t care what they’ve done, not done, or might have done,“ states Crews. “We’re grown; we’re adults. That’s our responsibility, not theirs.”