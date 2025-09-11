Chipley man charged with 2 counts of engaging in sexual acts with an animal

A Chipley man is facing two felony charges after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with an animal, according to Bay County Court documents.

Records state that 21-year-old Toby Jack II Hauser was captured on surveillance footage on April 27, reportedly engaging in sexual acts with a dog on two occasions.

The witness, who had previously been in a relationship with the dog’s owner, told investigators she discovered the videos earlier this week and reported them to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies said the witness identified Hauser as the individual in the footage, noting that she was familiar with him.

Hauser is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.