Flea Across Florida returns this weekend

Flea Across Florida returns to Washington and Holmes counties this Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13. The nearly 275-mile long yard sale is held twice yearly along U.S. Highway 90, stretching from Pensacola to Live Oak.

In Washington County, the event will feature stops along Historic Highway 90 in Chipley, including local vendor setups at T&B Hidden Treasures, located at 1215 Jackson Avenue. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The Caryville Flea Market, located at 4401 Old Spanish Trail in Caryville, will also participate, hosting more than 40 vendors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the sale.

In Holmes County, Holmes Sweet Holmes Variety Mall, located at 2490 Development Circle Hwy 90 in Bonifay, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday as part of the event.

Shoppers planning to explore Flea Across Florida in search of the best bargain may benefit from the following tips:

Not every vendor will accept card or digital payment, so carrying cash in small bills will prevent missing out on a deal

Sun protection such as sunscreen, hat, and shades will help protect shoppers from harmful UV rays

Stay well hydrated to avoid heat related injuries