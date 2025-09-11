Swamp Barn Car Show raises money for Council on Aging

The Swamp Barn in Ebro fueled up community spirit on August 31 with its first-ever car show. Held at 6519 Dog Track Road, the event successfully raised $4,000 for the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA). On September 11, organizers presented the donation to the WCCOA during a brief ceremony.
“This truly is a blessing,” says Kristin Martin, Executive Director for the WCCOA. “The funds will go towards our outreach and resources for seniors.”
The show featured seven vehicle categories: Best Pre-1990, Best Pre-1960, Best Late Model, Best Classic Import, Best Classic Domestic, Best in Show, and Fan Favorite. Trophies were awarded to standout entries, with judging assistance provided by WCCOA staff. Winners included:
- Best Pre-1990: 1963 Chevy II Nova, entered by Tim Tuttle
- Best Pre-1960: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, entered by Rick Yenter
- Best Late Model: 2005 Dodge Viper, entered by Kevin Shapher
- Best Classic Import: 1978 Porsche Targa, entered by Kerry LaCour
- Best Classic Domestic: 1955 Chevy Pro Street, entered by Mike Fox
- Best in Show: 1940 Chevy Pick-up, entered by Keith Hayes
- Fan Favorite: 1993 Ford Mustang, entered by Brayden Potter
In addition to the impressive lineup of vehicles, attendees enjoyed live entertainment and food vendors.
The event was spearheaded by Swamp Barn owner Lonnie Andrews, with support from Chuck Wilder. Sponsors included Larry Perry of Perry & Young, and Donna Miller of Rogers Insurance Agency in Chipley.
The Council on Aging provides resources, support, and community connection to local seniors, including in-home services, respite care, classes, education, and more. For more information, contact the WCCOA at 850-638-6217, or for additional resources, contact 1-800-96-ELDER.