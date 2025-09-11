Swamp Barn Car Show raises money for Council on Aging

The Swamp Barn Car Show organizers presented a check totaling $4,000 to the Washington County Council on Aging on September 11. Pictured left to right are Kristin Martin, Executive Director of the WCCOA; car show sponsor Larry Perry of Perry & Young; Tamekia McKinnie, WCCOA board member; car show sponsor Donna Miller of Rogers Insurance Agency in Chipley; Lonnie Andrews, owner of The Swamp Barn; and Milton Brown, WCCOA board member. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Swamp Barn in Ebro fueled up community spirit on August 31 with its first-ever car show. Held at 6519 Dog Track Road, the event successfully raised $4,000 for the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA). On September 11, organizers presented the donation to the WCCOA during a brief ceremony.

“This truly is a blessing,” says Kristin Martin, Executive Director for the WCCOA. “The funds will go towards our outreach and resources for seniors.”

The show featured seven vehicle categories: Best Pre-1990, Best Pre-1960, Best Late Model, Best Classic Import, Best Classic Domestic, Best in Show, and Fan Favorite. Trophies were awarded to standout entries, with judging assistance provided by WCCOA staff. Winners included:

Best Pre-1990: 1963 Chevy II Nova, entered by Tim Tuttle

Best Pre-1960: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, entered by Rick Yenter

Best Late Model: 2005 Dodge Viper, entered by Kevin Shapher

Best Classic Import: 1978 Porsche Targa, entered by Kerry LaCour

Best Classic Domestic: 1955 Chevy Pro Street, entered by Mike Fox

Best in Show: 1940 Chevy Pick-up, entered by Keith Hayes

Fan Favorite: 1993 Ford Mustang, entered by Brayden Potter

In addition to the impressive lineup of vehicles, attendees enjoyed live entertainment and food vendors.

The event was spearheaded by Swamp Barn owner Lonnie Andrews, with support from Chuck Wilder. Sponsors included Larry Perry of Perry & Young, and Donna Miller of Rogers Insurance Agency in Chipley.

The Council on Aging provides resources, support, and community connection to local seniors, including in-home services, respite care, classes, education, and more. For more information, contact the WCCOA at 850-638-6217, or for additional resources, contact 1-800-96-ELDER.

This 1973 Dodge Dart Swinger dubbed “Papa Smurf” was one of many cars entered into the show. [KRISTIN MARTIN | Contributed]

Pictured are Kristin Martin (left), Executive Director of the WCCOA, and Tracy Andrews (right), Vice President of the Board for the WCCOC and mayor of Chipley, who were both in attendance at the Swamp Barn Car Show. [KRISTIN MARTIN | Contributed]

This yellow 1957 Chevy Bel Air, belonging to Rick and Nancy Yenter, won Best Pre-1960. [KRISTIN MARTIN | Contributed]



The car categories included Best in Show, Best Classic Domestic, Best Classic Import, Best Late Model, Best Pre 1960, Best Pre 1990, and Fan Favorite. [KRISTIN MARTIN | Contributed]



Brayden Potter took home the Fan Favorite Trophy for his 1993 Ford Mustang. [KRISTIN MARTIN | Contributed]

Keith Hayes’ 1940 Chevy Pick-up claimed victory as Best in Show. [CONTRIBUTED | Kristin Martin]