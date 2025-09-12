Locals to hold candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk

Residents gathered on September 11 to hold a prayer vigil in honor of Charlie Kirk ahead of Saturday’s larger candlelight vigil. [CONTRIBUTED]

A candlelight vigil honoring conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is scheduled to take place in downtown Chipley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 13.

Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The event will be held at the corner of Main Street and Jackson Avenue and is being organized by Pastor Zach Dunn of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church and his family.

A small prayer vigil was held on Thursday, September 11, but Dunn states Saturday’s event is expected to be larger, and encouraged attendees to bring candles, flashlights, American flags, and signs in tribute. Dunn calls for a peaceful assembly and describes the gathering as a way to honor Kirk’s legacy.

“Many of us were inspired by the life of Charlie Kirk,” says Dunn. “He was a man who was uniquely gifted to be able to use civil discourse and reach across the aisle. Even if people hated him and what he stood for, he would listen to them and reason with them. He certainly was a torch bearer for many conservatives and many Christians. He loved the Lord, loved his family, and loved his country.”

Kirk’s death has drawn national attention and sparked debate across political and media circles. The Chipley vigil is one of several events being held across the country in response.

The vigil is open to the public.