Local service clubs come together to collect essentials for foster children

The Chipley Woman’s Club, Chipley Kiwanis Club, and the Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley are coming together for this year’s Celebrate Community Initiative. This year all three clubs will be working together to collect essential items for the Department of Children and Families to support children entering foster care.

“These kids are stepping into a really tough situation and sometimes they show up with nothing,” says Lions Club President, Brittny Young. “Something as simple as a backpack, a blanket, or a stuffed animal can make them feel cared for. This project is all about the community coming together to remind them that they’re not alone.”

Tiffany Hitchcock, President of the Chipley Kiwanis Club, also emphasized the importance of the project.

“We thought it was important to collaborate together to benefit a part of the community that doesn’t get a lot of attention,” said Hitchcock. “It’s about fostering a spirit of community connection and outreach.”

Items needed for the initiative include:

Bags/Carry Items:

Backpacks, both teen and child sizes

Duffle bags or overnight bags

Tote bags that are sturdy, washable, and new

Hygiene and Personal Care (Travel Size Preferred):

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hairbrushes and combs

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Deodorant

Lotion

Hand sanitizer

Comfort and Emotional Support:

Small blankets that are new, soft, and lightweight

Stuffed animals that are new and small-medium in size

Night lights or small flashlights

Coloring books and crayons

Journals and pens/pencils

Fidget toys or stress balls

Reusable water bottles

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Elite Realty – 964 Main Street, Chipley

First Federal Bank – 1012 Main Street, Chipley

Washington County Chamber of Commerce – 672 5th Street, Chipley

The last day for drop off is September 25.

For any questions, you can contact Summer Thomas, Committee Chair for Chipley Woman’s Club, at 850-258-7475, Tiffany Hitchcock, President Elect of the Chipley Kiwanis Club, at 850-239-0038, or Brittny Young, President of the Falling Waters Lions Club, at 850-832-6777.