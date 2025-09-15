Washington County Livestock 4-H Club members take home top honors

Beau Fisher (far right) poses with his Homegrown Grand Champion winning entry.

The 2025–2026 4-H year is just two weeks underway, and members of the Washington County Livestock 4-H Club are already making their mark with project animals and competitive events.

At the Geneva County Cattle Battle on September 6, several club members exhibited market steers and heifers while also competing in showmanship. The following participants earned top honors:

Beau Fisher – Homegrown Grand Champion

Cara Hayford – Showmanship Grand Champion

Cason Hayford – Showmanship Reserve Champion

Saylor Woods – Breed Grand Champion

Sophia Dickerson – Breed Reserve Champion

Maddox Grantham – Breed Reserve Champion

Additionally, 4-H members Landon O’Steen, Makyla O’Steen, Ashlynn Osteen, Sarah Jane Riley, Abigail Riley, Leah Riley, and Hannah Riley showcased their market animal projects at the Donalsonville Livestock Show.

Participation in livestock projects teaches 4-H youth a wide range of life skills. Members gain hands-on experience in animal care and management, including nutrition, feeding, grooming, and housing. They learn to monitor animal health, recognize signs of illness, and administer basic treatments. Many also explore genetics and breeding, selecting stock and studying hereditary traits.

Beyond technical knowledge, raising livestock instills discipline and responsibility. Daily care routines demand consistency and accountability, helping young people develop habits that serve them well beyond the barn.

Throughout the year, 4-Hers will continue to exhibit their animals at local fairs and livestock shows, culminating in the annual Washington County Youth Fair in February 2026.

For more information about Washington County 4-H programs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or via email at juliepd@ufl.edu.

Cara Hayford poses with her Showmanship Grand Champion winning project animal.



Breed Reserve Champion winner Maddox Grantham (left) poses with his entry.

Sophia Dickerson received the title of Breed Reserve Champion for her entry.